Thane: Firm owner booked for cheating investors of ₹91 lakh

Representative Image

The Srinagar police in Thane have registered a case against the owner of an investment firm in Wagle Estate for allegedly cheating a security guard and his acquaintances to the tune of Rs 91 lakh.

The complainant said he and his friends were lured to invest on the pretext of attractive returns.

They received returns on their invested money between September 2022 and February 2023.

However, the payment stopped in March.

The owner made the excuse of having invested the money in the stock market and the returns would resume in a few days.

However, he shut the office and is absconding, the complainants told the police. A manhunt has been launched and the case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.