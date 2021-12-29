e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

Watch video: Women constables save man from committing suicide on railway tracks at Mumbai's Sewri station

FPJ Web Desk
Screengrab

Screengrab

A group of women constables on Monday, December 27, did a commendable job by saving the life of a 59-year-old man who was about to commit suicide by laying on the railway tracks at Sewri station.

After the man, who has been identified as Madhukar Sable laid himself down at the tracks, while an incoming train was approaching the station, with an intent to end his life. However, a group of women officers rushed to his rescue.

The officers then signalled the train to stop, and brought the man to the platform.

