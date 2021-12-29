Watch video: Women constables save man from committing suicide on railway tracks at Mumbai's Sewri station

A group of women constables on Monday, December 27, did a commendable job by saving the life of a 59-year-old man who was about to commit suicide by laying on the railway tracks at Sewri station.

After the man, who has been identified as Madhukar Sable laid himself down at the tracks, while an incoming train was approaching the station, with an intent to end his life. However, a group of women officers rushed to his rescue.

The officers then signalled the train to stop, and brought the man to the platform.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:38 PM IST