Watch Video: Will chant Hanuman Chalisa every day, charge us with sedition, says Devendra Fadnavis

In the wake of a political row in Maharashtra over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa every day and dared the government to charge them with sedition.

This comes two days after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police. They were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday and booked by the police under sedition charges for challenging the government machinery and making remarks against Thackeray.

Earlier, a case was registered against Ranas under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Later, the police also added IPC Section 124-A (sedition) in the case against them.

Under IPC Section 124-A, the offence of sedition is committed when any person by words or otherwise brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law.

The police had also registered another FIR against Ranas for allegedly obstructing police from performing their duty and resisting arrest at their residence in suburban Khar, the official said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had on Sunday termed "appropriate" the arrest of the Rana couple.

The police had also arrested 13 Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of Ranas on Saturday. The party workers were later released on bail, police earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:46 PM IST