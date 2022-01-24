e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Watch video: RPF jawan rescues passenger who fell down on railway platform while trying to board moving train in Vasai

FPJ Web Desk
Watch video: RPF jawan rescues passenger who fell down on railway platform while trying to board moving train in Vasai | Twitter

Watch video: RPF jawan rescues passenger who fell down on railway platform while trying to board moving train in Vasai | Twitter

Advertisement

An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
Advertisement