Watch video: RPF jawan rescues passenger who fell down on railway platform while trying to board moving train in Vasai

An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January. pic.twitter.com/Pxy2u467ZJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST