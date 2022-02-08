Watch Video: PM Modi made us bang thalis, while Maharashtra govt gave free food, tickets to migrants, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai during first COVID-19 wave, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the Prime Minister made everyone bang thalis while Maharashtra government gave food, water and free tickets to the migrants.

"PM Modi made everyone bang thalis, imposed COVID-19 lockdown without any planning, which impacted crores of migrant workers", Malik alleged.

"Maharashtra govt gave all facilities to the migrant labourers. Gave free food, water and tickets. You ran trains, we gave free tickets. The state government also arranged for buses for these labourers. We stood by the poor and vulnerable, while you arranged for 'Namaste Trump' event, which spread COVID-19 virus across the country", the NCP leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an all-out attack at the Congress, alleging that the grand old party gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai and spread coronavirus.

"During the first wave, the Congress crossed the limit," the PM said. "When we had lockdown, when WHO was advising to 'stay wherever you are'... the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus," he added.

He also slammed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the same. "Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses," the Prime Minister said, adding that the coronavirus spread in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand spread due to this.

Meanwhile, in a scathing attack at the Congress, PM Modi said he thinks the grand old party has made up its mind to not come to power for the next 100 years. He also gave several examples where the Congress has remained out of power for years.

The PM said the Opposition can oppose him, but "blind opposition is disrespecting democracy". "You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said. "If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Further hitting out the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Many of you are stuck in 2014, that's why you are also losing out."

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:14 AM IST