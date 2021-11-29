e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:53 PM IST

Watch video: People enjoy dinner as massive fire ravages marriage hall in Thane's Bhiwandi

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

The wedding season is finally here and some people seemed to have missed it more than others. In the following video, people are seen enjoying their dinner at a marriage reception held at Thane's Bhiwandi, unfazed by the massive fire raging in the background.

Watch Video:

According to reports, the fire broke out at a storeroom of Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday evening.However, no injuries were reported.

Three fire engines rushed to the spot after receiving the information at 10 pm. The blaze was put out at 11 PM, a Bhiwandi municipal corporation official said.

The storage room had the material for decoration and chairs which were destroyed.

At least six two-wheelers parked near the marriage hall were also gutted.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, the official said, adding that fireworks used in a wedding could be the cause.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:51 PM IST
