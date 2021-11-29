Thane: Fire breaks out at marriage hall in Bhiwandi, no casualty - See Pics

A storeroom of a marriage hall in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra was gutted in fire on Sunday night but no casualty is reported, Fire Brigade officials said.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane. Four fire tenders at the spot: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/K9X51YCO7k — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

#UPDATE | No injuries reported. Some vehicles in the vicinity charred in the fire as dousing operation continues. pic.twitter.com/OFR2tkSSGv — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Three fire engines rushed to the spot after receiving the information at 10 pm. The blaze was put out at 11 PM, a Bhiwandi municipal corporation official said.

The storage room had the material for decoration and chairs which were destroyed.

At least six two-wheelers parked near the marriage hall were also gutted.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, the official said, adding that fireworks used in a wedding could be the cause.

