Watch video: Nawab Malik denies charges levelled by Devendra Fadnavis; says will drop 'Hydrogen bomb' tomorrow

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday denied charges related to the underworld link levelled by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis. He said that the bomb dropped by Fadnavis did nothing and he will drop the Hydrogen bomb tomorrow.

Malik said that he would reveal Fadnavis' underworld connections on Wednesday morning. "Tomorrow at 10 am, I will expose the underworld game of Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and how he kept the entire city hostage through the underworld when he was chief minister."

"I don't know Haseena Parkar. Salim Patel had the power of attorney of the Goawala family (from whom we bought the land). I did not know Patel was connected to the underworld. Sardar Khan had an ownership of the 300 m plot. We paid for that,” Malik said. He also said that Fadnavis is trying to malaign his image.

“We were tenants of a plot and the owner wanted to sell it. We did the transaction with the person who had the power of attorney on behalf of the owner (Salim Patel)," Malik said.

Speaking about the second name, he said, "Sardar Wali Khan was the owner of the 300 m plot. He still has his house in the Goawala compound. His father worked as a watchman in that compound. We paid to for the piece of land,” he added.

Malik also said that he is ready for the probe by anyone. Speaking about his son-in-law, Malik said, "Devendra Wankhede claimed that Ganja was seized from my son-in-law's house which is not true. My daughter will send him legal notice tomorrow."

Former Maharashtra minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference today and exposed details of an alleged land deal between Nawab Malik and a D-gang member. Fadnavis also asked why Malik bought land from those who did blasts in Mumbai.

He also said that he has more details and he will submit them to the competent authority and NCP's president Sharad Pawar.

He claimed that Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel sold the on LBS road to a company named SOLIDUS. "This company belongs to Nawab Malik's family. Nawab Malik was part of SOLIDUS," he claimed.

He also asked why the duo sold the land at very cheap rate to SOLIDUS.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:54 PM IST