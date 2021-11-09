Who are Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel? Know everything about Dawood's aides whose names cropped up in allged land deal with Nawab Malik - Watch video

Former Maharashtra minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference today and exposed details of an alleged land deal between Nawab Malik and D-gang members. Fadnavis also asked why Malik bought land from those who did blasts in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis claimed that the duo named Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel had sold land to a company linked with Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. However, he said the deals happened before Malik became a minister.

"Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the Underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?" Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Who are Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel?

Salim Patel was a close aide of late Hasina Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim.

Fadnavis also named 1993 blast convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan in the alleged land deal.

Sardar Shahwali Khan, a civil contractor, was held guilty of helping Memon in executing the blasts. He had also participated in the weapons training programme at Sandheri and Bhorghat villages in the Raigad district and also attended meetings connected to the blasts conspiracy at the residence of co-accused, Nasir Ahmed and Mubina Baya Bhiwandiwala.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had dismissed Nawab Malik’s charges of collusion with the drug mafia and said that he will, in fact, expose the NCP leader’s links with the underworld and the drug mafia after Diwali, and the evidence will be sent to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Nawab Malik attempted a phuska patakha, but after Diwali, I will bring a bomb. I will expose Nawab Malik's underworld links and send the evidence to Sharad Pawar too,” he had said.

He called Malik’s allegations linking him to Jaideep Rana as “laughable” and added that Rana featured in several photos with the entire team of River Anthem, including himself. “The photos were clicked during the shoot of the album ‘River Anthem’. There are photos of Rana with the entire team but Malik consciously shared the photograph featuring my wife. This reflects his mentality,” Fadnavis said.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:11 PM IST