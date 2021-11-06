KP Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail, Sam D'souza, Sunil Patil - All you need to know about people involved in drugs-on-cruise case

Although Aryan Khan was granted bail earlier this month, the case in which he was arrested is still very much in the limelight.

With regard to this, let's take a look at the people involved in the case and the implications its had on them.

KP Gosavi

KP Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month. He is currently in police custody till November 8.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Chinmay Deshmukh, a complainant in the 2018 case registered against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi, on Wednesday claimed that he is in contact with four more people like him who were cheated by Gosavi on the pretext of giving them a job overseas.

Deshmukh claimed that Gosavi had taken money from all of them but despite that, they were not offered a job abroad.

On October 28, Gosavi was arrested by Pune City Police in connection with the case.

On October 31, the Pune Police lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

This was the third case lodged against him.

Prabhakar Sail

Prabhakar Sail is an 'independent witness', who claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case

He had said that he overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.

He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers.

Sam D'souza

Sam D’Souza was named by Gosavi’s bodyguard Prabhakar Sail. The bodyguard had earlier filed an affidavit claiming that he overheard Gosavi speaking to one “Sam” to broker a deal for Rs 25 crore and then settle for Rs 18 crore. Sail had further alleged that Gosavi told the person on the other end of the phone that they have to pay Rs 8 crore to NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Apprehending arrest in the case, he sought pre-arrest bail before the Bombay HC. However, the court rejected his bail plea.

Who is Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit 'Bharatiya'?

Kamboj is the owner of a private conglomerate firm- KBJ Group and his businesses are spread across various sectors such as entertainment, bullion jewellery, real estate, and hospitality.

Kamboj's claim to fame was in 2019 when he changed his surname to Bharatiya. According to reports, he changed his surname in order to inspire people to rise above caste, creed, religion and other factors that cause division in society.

"I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth," he told PTI.

He was formerly the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai. From 2012 to 2019, he was also the national president of Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA).

Earlier in 2020, Kamboj was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery pertaining to a loan of Rs 67 crore from the Bank of India.

The state-run Bank of India had claimed that borrowers and guarantors allegedly committed misappropriation of public funds, fraud, cheating and forgery in connivance with its officials who "abused their official position" in appraisal, sanction, disbursement, declaration of account as fraud and sanctioning one time settlement (OTS) with the company, they said.

The CBI carried out searches at five locations in Mumbai at the residential and official premises of the accused, including Kamboj, officials said.

The bank had alleged that Kamboj was guarantor and managing director in Avyan Overseas Pvt Ltd, engaged in manufacturing and export of handcrafted gold jewellery to Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries.

He, however, denied the allegations stating that all his dues were cleared.

Sunil Patil

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday alleged that Sunil Patil, whose name cropped up in corruption allegations against NCB officers, is closely associated with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and conspired the drugs-on-cruise case.

Bharatiya has levelled allegations against Patil saying that he contacted Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case, to connect Kiran Gosavi (an NCB witness) with NCB officers to furnish leads over cruise party before the raids were conducted.

"Sunil Patil is a close associate of NCP. He is the mastermind of the whole conspiracy. Sunil Patil has been associated with NCP for the last 20 years. He is a close friend of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, who is the son of Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was recently arrested. He is like a family member to many ministers in Maharashtra. Sunil Patil and his gang ran transfer-posting rackets," the BJP leader said while addressing a press conference here today.

Bharatiya further claimed that Patil was in touch with Sam D'souza and Kiran Gosavi.

"Sunil Patil sent a WhatsApp message to Sam D'souza on October 1. Patil told Sam that he has a lead of 27 people who will join a cruise party where drugs will be consumed and asked him to connect with an NCB officer. Sam shared the lead with VV Singh, who is an NCB officer," said Bharatiya.

He further said, "On October 2, Sunil Patil told Sam that Kiran Gosavi will furnish more details about the party and its leads. He urged Sam to connect Kiran Gosavi with NCB officers." Meanwhile, Sam D'souza in a video message reiterated the allegations of the Mohit Bharatiya claiming that Sunil Patil sent Kiran Gosavi to furnish leads about the cruise party.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 03:13 PM IST