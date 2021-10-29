Watch video: Nawab Malik alleges plot to defame Maharashtra, says 'Bollywood will not become UPwood'

Amidst the ongoing drama over the extortion charges against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s Zonal Director of Mumbai unit Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik on Friday alleged that a plot is being hatched to defame Maharashtra, Bollywood and attempts are on to shift to UP.

"Bollywood will not become UPwood," the minister said. Malik also said that his fight will continue till Sameer Wakhende is imprisoned due to a forged certificate.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the party is fully with and added that Sameer Wankhede will now have to face court proceedings. The leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has said that it is not important to react to what Malik has said.

Here are few other points highlighted by Nawab Malik:

We have affection with Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar. No injustice will be meted against her.

I am not worth Rs 100 crore. I am involved in the scrap business. I used to do till I become a legislator and I am proud of it.

KP Gosavi is linked to BJP and I will reveal more details in the legislature. Gosavi and BJP leader's wife are connected in a private company.

He also slammed Sameer Wankhede for not initiating action against Kasif Khan.

I have written a fresh letter to NCB DG to probe 26 cases listed in the letter written by a whistleblower.

Fashion TV head Kasif Khan who is with a beard was the organiser of the rave party why he was let off by Sameer Wankhede.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

Malik had posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Wankhede. The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. Following this, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar said that Wankhede's 'nikah' had taken place and the marriage had been registered under the Special Marriage Act.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday alleged that Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She requested the National Commission for Women to register a complaint in the matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:58 AM IST