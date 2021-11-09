Watch video l 'Why did you do business with killers of Mumbai?' Devendra Fadnavis on alleged land deal between Nawab Malik and D-gang member

Former Maharashtra minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference today and exposed details of an alleged land deal between Nawab Malik and a D-gang member. Fadnavis also asked why Malik bought land from those who did blasts in Mumbai.

He also said that he has more details and he will submit them to the competent authority and NCP's president Sharad Pawar.

He claimed that Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel sold the on LBS road to a company named SOLIDUS. "This company belongs to Nawab Malik's family. Nawab Malik was part of SOLIDUS," he claimed.

He also asked why the duo sold the land at very cheap rate to SOLIDUS.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had dismissed Nawab Malik’s charges of collusion with the drug mafia and said that he will, in fact, expose the NCP leader’s links with the underworld and the drug mafia after Diwali, and the evidence will be sent to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Nawab Malik attempted a phuska patakha, but after Diwali, I will bring a bomb. I will expose Nawab Malik's underworld links and send the evidence to Sharad Pawar too,” he had said.

He called Malik’s allegations linking him to Jaideep Rana as “laughable” and added that Rana featured in several photos with the entire team of River Anthem, including himself. “The photos were clicked during the shoot of the album ‘River Anthem’. There are photos of Rana with the entire team but Malik consciously shared the photograph featuring my wife. This reflects his mentality,” Fadnavis said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:05 PM IST