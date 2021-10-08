e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:10 PM IST

Watch video l Mumbai cruise drug bust case: BJP leader's brother-in-law among 2 released by NCB, claims NCP's Nawab Malik

Sanjay Jog
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. | ANI

In yet another expose, the Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said he will release a video clip on Saturday to show that one of the people detained and later released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the Mumbai drugs bust in a cruise ship was the brother-in-law of a BJP leader. Malik alleged that NCB was running its network in Mumbai for the last year for only publicity.

"Sameer Wankhede, NCB's zonal director after the raid that day said there were 8-10 people in NCB custody. Later in court, an officer brought 3, and then 5 accused. An officer who conducted the raid is giving vague statements. Either it was 8 or 10. Today, I am very sure that 10 people were detained that day. The NCB let off 2 people - one was the person who called everyone to the cruise ship for the raid but ended up being detained, and the other was an in-law of a BJP leader," said Malik.

"Two of the detainees from the drug party on the cruise were released, and one of them was the brother-in-law of a BJP leader. How did the BJP leader's brother-in-law escape the action?’’ he asked.

"The two men were brought in from a drugs party and were released a few hours later. This has been done deliberately. The question is whether they have been released for a cover-up. I will announce the name of the BJP leader tomorrow. Suffice it to say today that he is a high profile leader. He is the one who has gossiped about everything," alleged Malik.

"All these are happening under Wankhede. I am speaking very responsibly, I will release evidence tomorrow to prove there was a man under the NCB and a Mumbai BJP leader's in-law linked to the case," Malik said.

