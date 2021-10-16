Watch video: Huge traffic snarls witnessed after Mumbai's Sion flyover closed for repair works

Huge traffic snarls were witnessed on Saturday afternoon after Mumbai's Sion flyover was closed for repair works.

The Sion flyover will be closed on weekends for a period of three months due to the repair work | B L Soni

The Mumbai Traffic Police, on October 15, announced that the Sion flyover will be closed on weekends for a period of three months, due to the repair works by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC), according to reports from Hindustan Times.

The flyover will be closed on weekends, from October 15, 2021 to January 9, 2022. In light of this, the traffic police have laid out alternate routes for motorists.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:24 PM IST