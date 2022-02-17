Watch Video: Fire destroys cardboard godown in Bhiwandi; no injuries

Thane: A fire broke out on Thursday in a godown where cardboard waste was kept in Bhiwandi powerloom town here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.
No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 2 am in the godown in Mithpada area of Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.
The godown is located in a residential area having nearly 100 houses.
Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 7 am, the official said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.
In the last two months, a number of scrap godowns have been gutted in fires in Bhiwandi town.
