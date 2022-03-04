Watch Video: Fire breaks out at Dreams Mall, Bhandup West

A level 3 fire broke out in Dream Mall, LBS Road, Bhandup West around 7.56 pm on Friday.
#Mumbai: Fire at Dream Mall in #Bhandup West pic.twitter.com/FOBSDWJt6x— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 4, 2022
The fire team reached the spot to douse off the fire.
All the civilians were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.
Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
