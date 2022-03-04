e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

Watch Video: Fire breaks out at Dreams Mall, Bhandup West

All the civilians were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.
Sherine Raj
FPJ

FPJ

A level 3 fire broke out in Dream Mall, LBS Road, Bhandup West around 7.56 pm on Friday.

The fire team reached the spot to douse off the fire.

All the civilians were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
