Watch Video: Fire breaks out at Dreams Mall, Bhandup West

A level 3 fire broke out in Dream Mall, LBS Road, Bhandup West around 7.56 pm on Friday.

The fire team reached the spot to douse off the fire.

All the civilians were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:09 PM IST