Madhya Pradesh: Woman, daughter charred to death after house catches fire in Dindori

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident reported in Dindori district, a 24-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter were burnt alive after fire broke out at their house late Thursday night, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Bastra Mall village under Shahpura police station of the district.

It is suspected that the fire broke out because of a short circuit. The police, however, said that investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In-charge of Shahpura police station, Akhilesh Dahiya said neighbours, who spotted fire, broke open the gate of the house and took out mother and daughter. Both of them were taken to a hospital in Shahpura, where they were declared dead, he added.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:03 PM IST