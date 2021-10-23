e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

Watch Video: CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates two wings of annexe building of Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court Judges, Justice BR Gavai, Justice UU Lalit, Justice Chandrachud, J Oka & Ors also present.
FPJ Web Desk
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ‘B’ and ‘C’ wings of the High Court Annexe Building of the Sambhajinagar-Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Mumbai.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice BR Gavai, Justice UU Lalit, Justice Chandrachud, J Oka & Ors are also present for the event.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
