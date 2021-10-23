Watch Video: CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates two wings of annexe building of Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ‘B’ and ‘C’ wings of the High Court Annexe Building of the Sambhajinagar-Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Mumbai.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice BR Gavai, Justice UU Lalit, Justice Chandrachud, J Oka & Ors are also present for the event.
संभाजीनगर-औरंगाबाद उच्च न्यायालय विस्तार इमारत उद्घाटन सोहळा - LIVE https://t.co/EhmT3mD7PP— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 23, 2021
