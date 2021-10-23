Watch Video: CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates two wings of annexe building of Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ‘B’ and ‘C’ wings of the High Court Annexe Building of the Sambhajinagar-Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Mumbai.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice BR Gavai, Justice UU Lalit, Justice Chandrachud, J Oka & Ors are also present for the event.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray inaugurated the ‘B’ & ‘C’ wings of the High Court Annexe Building of the Sambhajinagar-Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/mGoKjym6Tf — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 23, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:54 AM IST