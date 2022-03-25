Watch Video: CM Uddhav Thackeray backs Nawab Malik, says ED must recruit Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Assembly backed MVA minister Nawab Malik and asked if he had a connection with Dawood Ibrahim for years, what were central agencies doing for so many years.

"If Nawab Malik had a connection with Dawood Ibrahim for years, what were central agencies doing for so many years? The matter is in court. I think LoP Fadnavis must be recruited by ED as he gave all the documents to ED, as he said somewhere," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly | Budget Session 2022 | Day 15 https://t.co/fcug5p5HTe — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 24, 2022

Amid corruption charges by BJP and the actions by the central probe agencies, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the erstwhile ally BJP for being a pervert by indulging in the defaming of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and their family members. CM clarified that he is not scared by ED's move to provisionally attach assets of his brother in law saying that he is prepared to face such actions.

He on behalf of Shiv Sainiks said he is prepared to be jailed but asked BJP to stop its campaign in a bid to gain power in Maharashtra. Thackeray during his reply to the last week motion moved by the opposition in the state assembly strongly denied corruption charges leveled by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis in combating the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai claiming that Mumbai Model has been hailed globally. Thackeray said the BMC awarded contracts through short tenders as saving lives during the peak of COVID 19 was important. CM asked the opposition to point out shortcomings that can be removed but asked BJP to stop leveling allegations.

(With inputs from agencies and Sanjay Jog)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:17 PM IST