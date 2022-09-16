Watch Video: Aerial view of Mumbai's Coastal Road project

Aerial view of Mumbai's Coastal Road | FPJ

Mumbai's Coastal Road Project is one of the most ambitious projects of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which aims to connect the southern Mumbai also called as SoBo to the western suburbs.

The freeway which is being built on reclaimed land will connect Marine Drive to Kandivali--a stretch of 29.5 km. In July this year, the BMC announced that they have completed nearly 58% work of the project.

FPJ accessed a video showing the aerial view of the project which is currently under construction and is expected to complete by November, 2023.

The twelve-second video shows parts of elevated stretch of the Rs 12,000 crore project. In the video which starts from Golf Course and veers toward Arabian sea.

The road has eight lanes, a bridge on the stilt, an elevated road and twin tunnels. It interchanges at Amarsons garden, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface.

A 10.58 km road is being built from Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to Worli-end of the Bandra-Worli sea link. The road will have twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill.

The BMC has set a deadline of December 2022 to complete the work of the second tunnel of the ambitious coastal road project. Nearly 50 per cent work on the tunnel that runs from Girgaum Chowpatty to Priyadarshini Park on Nepean Sea Road has been completed till now, said civic officials.

