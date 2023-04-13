WATCH: Unseasonal rain causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; Western Express Highway, JVLR flooded | ANI

Unseasonal rain, along with lightning and thunderstorms, lashed parts of Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, providing some relief from the city's hot and humid weather, civic officials said.

Due to intense rain for a brief period, there was accumulation of water in some low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms and strong winds hit parts of Mumbai

According to some citizens, thunderstorm and strong winds hit parts of Mumbai and as a result, trees and branches fell in some areas like Marol.

The tin sheets of some houses were also blown away by the wind in Marol. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there was no report of any injury due to the rain.

The island city and eastern suburbs received light rain, while the western suburbs witnessed heavy showers with lightning and thunder between 1 am to 2 am, they said.

The Malwani fire station and Goregaon recorded 21 mm rainfall each, Borivali fire station 19 mm, HBT Trauma Care Hospital (Jogeshwari) 17 mm, Marol fire station 14 mm and Kandivali fire station 12 mm, an official said.

The rains led to waterlogging in parts of Mumbai including on the Western Express Highway and Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

#WATCH| Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai after rain



(Visuals from Western Express Highway & JVLR) pic.twitter.com/pI1ViXNQ7X — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023