Mumbai Weather: Unseasonal rains with lightning and thunderstorm lash city; AQI 'moderate'

Mumbai Weather: Unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm lashes city; AQI 'moderate' | Twitter/@kunal_artistic

Unseasonal rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather in the city, civic officials said.

The island city and eastern suburbs received light rain, while the western suburbs witnessed heavy showers with lightning and thunder between 1 am to 2 am, they said.

The Malwani fire station and Goregaon recorded 21 mm rainfall each, Borivali fire station 19 mm, HBT Trauma Care Hospital (Jogeshwari) 17 mm, Marol fire station 14 mm and Kandivali fire station 12 mm, an official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai's temperature on Thursday morning is 28°C while the humidity was 65%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city may see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday and Friday. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C & 25°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 102.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 95 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 87 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 93 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 109 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 93 Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 99 AQI Satisfactory