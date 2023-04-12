Mumbai Weather: Maximum temperature likely to cross 37°C; AQI 'moderate'

Mumbai has been witnessing sweltering hot days for a little over a week. Meanwhile, the air quality has slipped to the 'moderate' category after being satisfactory for nearly a fortnight.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning is 28.8°C while the humidity was 59%.
The maximum temperature is likely to breach the 37 degrees Celsius mark today or tomorrow.
Mumbai Weather
The IMD said that the city may see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26°C & 38°C.
Mumbai AQI
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 111.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Colaba · 125 AQI Moderate
Mazgaon · 107 AQI Moderate
Malad · 125 AQI Moderate
Borivali· 186 AQI Moderate
Andheri: 83 Satisfactory
Navi Mumbai · 128 AQI Moderate
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)