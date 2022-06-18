Watch: Shiv Sena, BJP workers create ruckus during inauguration of flyover in Borivali |

Shiv Sena and BJP workers created ruckus during the inauguration ceremony of Borivali West flyover on Saturday. Both the party workers were seen sloganeering in support of their party and leaders.

Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has undertaken the inauguration of various development projects in Mumbai. As part of that, he inaugurated the flyover constructed on R.M.Bhattad road at Borivali West on Saturday. To take credit of the work, workers of both the parties came in front of each other and created tension in the area. Both party workers gave slogans in support of their leaders. They also showed banners and flags of their parties. Police had to control the situation. Thereafter, Aditya Thackeray inaugrated the flyover and left the place immediately.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP MLA Manisha Choudhary alleged that work of the said flyover was started during the tenure of BJP and that now Shivsena is taking credit of the flyover construction.

Shivsena Corporator Sanjay Ghadi said that BJP always opposed development projects done by Shiv Sena. This is mental indebtedness of BJP, he said while speaking to the media.

Along with Aaditya Thackeray, MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Manisha Choudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Infrastructure, Ullhas Mahale and Chief Engineer Satish Thosar were also present during inauguration.

This flyover will connect link road and western express highway. This flyover will help for smooth movement of traffic of the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee chowk, Kalpana Chawala, Sai Baba Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and areas around it. This flyover will help improve the speedy movement of vehicles and will also save time of citizens.

This is a four-lane flyover with each side having two lanes. This flyover is 937 metre long.

Composite section technology and single pillar technology has been used for this flyover. Anti-skid technology has been used on the surface so bikes will not skid on the flyover.

13 thousand 347 metric ton concrete, 2 thousand 900 metric ton reinforcement steel, 4 thousand 186 structural steel has been used for the flyover. Total project cost of the flyover is 173 cr.