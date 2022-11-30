WATCH l Ravindra Jadeja posts old clip of Bal Thackeray reminding Gujaratis, ‘Modi gaya to Gujarat gaya'

Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray |

Ahead of the first phase of voting in Gujarat tomorrow, Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja posed an old clip of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray saying that he is the most important person for Gujarat.

The first phase of voting in Gujarat is going to happen tomorrow on 89 assembly seats for which 2.39 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes.

In the clip, Bal Thackeray had said, "Modi gaya to Gujarat gaya (You will lose Gujarat if you ignore Narendra Modi)."

Taking to Instagram, Jadeja wrote, "Abhi bhi time hai samaj jao gujaratiyo🙏🏻 #respect #balasahebthackeray (sic)"

Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of a left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, is contesting the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Junagadh on the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jadeja is campaigning his wife in public rallies as well as on social media platforms.

Thackeray, while addressing a public meeting, is seen saying, "Mera kehna itna hi hai, Narendra Modi gaya, gujarat gaya" (All I want to say is that if Narendra Modi falls, Gujarat will also fall along with him); this is my statement. If you will keep Modi aside, you will lose Gujarat, and I have stated this to LK Adwani also."

Bal Thackeray had supported then CM Narendra Modi after the Godhra riots in Gujarat.

Recently, former CM Udhhav Thackeray also shared an anecdote of how late Bal Thackeray supported then CM Narendra Modi. Thackeray said, “There was a campaign ‘Modi Hatao’ after the riots. Advani had come to Mumbai for a rally. At that time, he asked Balasaheb if Modi should be removed. Balasaheb had said don't touch him. Modi gaya to Gujarat gaya. Modi was not projected as PM. But we supported Hindutva.”