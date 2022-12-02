WATCH: Pregnant cow falls into deep gutter in Thane, brought out with the help of a crane

The cow rescued by Sachin Shingare's team | FPJ

Thane: On December 1, Thursday, a pregnant cow fell in a 10 feet deep and 400 meters long gutter chamber at Jai Bhavani nagar in Majiwada Gaon at Thane. The cow was rescued successfully by the team led by local social worker Sachin Shingare's team and vigilant local residents after 3 hours of rescue operation.

Local social worker Sachin Shingare's team were the first to see the cow falling in the gutter chamber and they started the preliminary rescue operations.

Shingare also called local crane operator, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) fire brigade officials from Balkum fire station and TMC STP plant employees, cow doctors from SPCA hospital and emergency rescue team of TMC.

The cow was taken to hospital for final checkup at Animal Hospital in Brahmand locality of Thane and now cow is safe and has no injuries.

Sachin Shingare, local social worker said, " I really liked the efforts taken by the local residents, my team members, crane operators, Fire officials, TMC rescue workers and SPCA. We all together were successful to rescue the cow safely. I thank the TMC authorities for sending their rescue team soon after we informed them."

Ajit Sagle, a team member of local social worker Sachin Shingare said, "The sight was horrific, I was sitting near local social worker Sachin Shingare Office, when I saw the cow falling down in the gutter chamber, I rushed towards the area to see that. I immediately called Sachin Shingare who them called the rescue team and we were successful in saving the pregnant cow's life."

"There are so many open gutter chambers and manholes, This incident should be an eye opener for the authorities to not allow any such chambers and manholes to remain open. It is threat to lives of human being as well as animals who are passing by" said Atish Sharma a local resident.