WATCH: Police Raids Hookah Parlour Near College In Thane, 13 Held

Police Raids Hookah Parlour Near College In Thane | Twitter

A hookah parlour was raided by Thane Police on Friday. The hookah parlour was functioning at Teen Haath Naka allegedly for past two years. The police had no idea about the hookah joint being functional under their nose for such long period. Around 13 customers along with staff were apprehended from the place operational near a college in Thane.

The hookah joint was full of customers when the police raided the place. Around 13 customers were apprehended during the police raid, they were caught smoking shisha in the parlour. Smoking shisha is banned in the country. It is a punishable offence to serve hookah at any place without permission. As per reports, the hookah parlour was functional near Anand Vihar Gurukul College. College students are said to be the customers at the hookah parlour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of police raid at the hookah parlour is making rounds on social media. In the video it can be seen that a room is full of customers sitting and smoking shisha inside when the police raided the place. The police seized all the hookahs and other stuff related to it. Hookahs can be seen stored inside a refrigerator. Besides customers, around two staff can also be seen in the video who worked at the hookah joint.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)