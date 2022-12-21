WATCH: MVA and ruling alliance legislators engage in slogan war at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur |

Despite Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde’s denial of a wrong doing in Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) land allotment, the Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators on Wednesday reiterated their demand for CM’s resignation on this issue.

The Opposition shouted slogans at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and claimed that the CM should not continue on his post in view of the alleged scam in the NIT land scam as the decision was taken by Mr Shinde when he was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

When Mr Shinde was entering the Vidhan Bhavan, MVA members shouted slogans loudly to press their demand. MVA legislators were led by the leaders of the opposition, Mr Ajit Pawar and Mr Ambadas Danve.

On the other hand, the ruling alliance legislators also walked in full strength till the entrance of the legislature and shouted slogans.

Meanwhile, Mr Pawar countered the claim made by the Chief Minister, Mr Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Devendra Fadnavis, about winning more gram panchayats in the recently held elections to over 7,000 gram panchayats. Mr Fadnavis had said that the ruling alliance had reported victories in over 3,029 gram panchayats and thereby outsmarted the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

However, Mr Pawar and Mr Danve said that MVA has outpaced the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the gram panchayat elections. They also distributed sweets and thanked the people from rural areas for extending their support.