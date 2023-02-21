Watch: Mumbai's first AC double-decker electric bus makes smashing debut

Admin

Mumbai's first airconditioned double-decker electric bus was a hit among the commuters on its first day as hundreds of people took a ride in the swanky new vehicle introduced by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST).

The first bus of its kind in India will run daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai.

The e-bus seats 73 people and is equipped with CCTV cameras, automatic doors and can be charged in 80 minutes.

BEST currently has 45 electric AC buses of various sizes, and 100 more wet-lease buses will be added to its fleet in stages this year.

"To pramote the digital ticketing system this bus is fitted with 'tap in tap out facility' . Smart card and chalo aap users ( digital ticket users) can avail the facility," said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST.

Timings

While speaking to FPJ, BEST Spokesperson Manoj Varade said that the first double-decker electric AC bus will start on Tuesday at 8.45 am between CSMT to NCPA on route number 115.

Moreover, for the benefit of office goers, the BEST has decided to extend the services of buses on route number 115 till up to 10.30 pm on weekdays.

Earlier, services on the route would terminate at 9.20 pm.

Services on route number 111, from Free Press Journal Marg to CSMT will also be extended till up to 10.30 pm from Tuesday onwards.

Fare

Passengers using the bus will have to pay ₹ 6 for the first five kilometres.

