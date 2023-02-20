Mumbai: First electric AC double-decker bus to run from CSMT-NCPA tomorrow; check fare, timings here | File

The first electric AC double-decker bus will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from Tuesday (February 21), providing eco-friendly, cheap and convenient travel to passengers in South Mumbai.

Timings

While speaking to FPJ, BEST Spokesperson Manoj Varade said that the first double-decker electric AC bus will start on Tuesday at 8.45 am between CSMT to NCPA on route number 115.

Moreover, for the benefit of office goers, the BEST has decided to extend the services of buses on route number 115 till up to 10.30 pm on weekdays.

Earlier, services on the route would terminate at 9.20 pm.

Services on route number 111, from Free Press Journal Marg to CSMT will also be extended till up to 10.30 pm from Tuesday onwards.

Fare

Passengers using the bus will have to pay ₹ 6 for the first five kilometres.

