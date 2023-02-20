Mumbai Weather: Temperature likely to touch 38°C; AQI remains poor

Representative | File

Mumbai: Warm weather conditions persisted in Mumbai for yet another day on Sunday as the maximum temperature in the city touched 36.5°C.

The city experienced its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with the daytime maximum temperature creeping closer to 38°C.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 °C, which was seven degrees above normal.

The IMD in its 24 hour forecast said that heat wave conditions are expected to prevail at isolated places and that maximum temperatures are likely to rise to 38°C.

On Monday morning, the city's temperature stood at 22.8°C while the humidity was 88%.

IMD scientist KS Hosalikar tweeted, "Maximum temperatures very likely to be in the range of 37-39°C over many parts of Gujarat & Maharashtra & Goa coasts during next 2 days. Isolated heatwave conditions likely over Kutch & Konkan during next 2 days. Take care."

19 Feb, Temperature & Heat Wave Forecast:

Maximum temperatures very likely to be in the range of 37-39°C over many parts of #Gujarat & #Maharashtra & #Goa coasts during next 2 days



📢 Isolated #heatwave conditions likely over #Kutch & #Konkan during next 2 days.

Take care

- IMD — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) February 19, 2023

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 256 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 256 and 155 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 18°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 301 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 142 AQI Moderate

Sion: 234 AQI Poor

Chembur: 315 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 218 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 332 AQI Very Poor

Borivali: 193 Moderate

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)