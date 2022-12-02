WATCH: Mumbai man watching Korean woman's live streaming while being harassed, comes for her rescue |

Mumbai: A new video has gone viral of the South Korean woman, Park Hyo-Jeong, in which a local man who was following the South Korean woman's live stream was able to save her from the two men who had been harassing her in Mumbai.

A Twitter user named Girish Alva recorded a video of what transpired after the woman was harassed. An Indian man is heard telling the woman that he saw her live stream and hurried to the scene. He is seen speaking to the two suspects and pleading with them not to harass the woman. After the man intervenes, they finally leave, and she thanks him.

Korean Youtuber was molested during live streaming, by Shaikh & Ansari in Mumbai. They were later arrested.



Here's what happened immediately after the incident.



One guy who was watching her live stream, came to rescue her. She thanked him saying "mumbai is pretty much safe" pic.twitter.com/1zmdTOBWbt — Girish Alva (@girishalva) December 2, 2022

"Mumbai is really safe, and I think he also didn't have a very bad intention," she can be heard saying at the end of the clip.

Two men harassed her on live streaming

The woman, who was seen being polite, was distinctly uncomfortable and scared in the video. As she tried to dodge them and move ahead, one of the men started pulling her arm and her neck, tried to kiss her cheek, but she somehow managed to move away.

Duo are arrested

“When we contacted her, she was in no condition to come by the police station to lodge a formal complaint. However, as the matter was serious, we took suo moto action with an officer from the Nirbhaya squad lodging an FIR,” an officer at the Khar police station said.

The police then began tracing the location they had identified through the live-streaming video and footage available on social media. “We obtained the facial identities of the suspects through the live-feed video and as the technical investigation progressed, we traced their residential location. After confirmation, our officers reached the spot and arrested them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Anil Paraskar.