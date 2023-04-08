 WATCH: Bar fight involving punches, chairs breaks out between staff & customers in Mumbai's Dahisar; 10 arrested
WATCH: Bar fight involving punches, chairs breaks out between staff & customers in Mumbai's Dahisar; 10 arrested

As per reports, seven staff members and three customers have been arrested so far, officials said, adding that a case has been registered.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Fight breaks out between staff and customers at Dahisar bar, punches, chairs thrown; 10 arrested | Screengrab

A fight broke out between the staff of a Dahisar bar and few customers on Friday evening, the police said.

The video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

Man hits another with chair

The video shows the two groups slapping and punching each other outside the Dahisar bar in Mumbai. The footage also shows a man hitting another with a chair.

As per reports, seven staff members and three customers have been arrested so far, officials said, adding that a case has been registered.

