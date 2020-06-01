Watch: 'Disciplined' Punekars line-up outside city's famous restaurant Vaishali

With Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing 'Mission Begin Again' from June 1, the citizens of the state residing outside COVID-19 containment zones have returned to their normal lives, following the guidelines related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Pune, 'disciplined' food enthusiasts lined-up outside the city's famous south-Indian restaurant Vaishali, located on the Fergusson College Road. People were seen practising social distancing and wearing masks while standing in the queue.

Radio Mirchi's RJ Ira shared the video of the long line outside the restaurant and wrote, "There’s probably only ONE place in Pune that’d have a waiting line this long."

Watch Video: