Watch: 'Disciplined' Punekars line-up outside city's famous restaurant Vaishali

With Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing 'Mission Begin Again' from June 1, the citizens of the state residing outside COVID-19 containment zones have returned to their normal lives, following the guidelines related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In Pune, 'disciplined' food enthusiasts lined-up outside the city's famous south-Indian restaurant Vaishali, located on the Fergusson College Road. People were seen practising social distancing and wearing masks while standing in the queue.
Radio Mirchi's RJ Ira shared the video of the long line outside the restaurant and wrote, "There’s probably only ONE place in Pune that’d have a waiting line this long."
"Literally in the first millisecond, I recognized where this was. If you took longer than a second, you don't know Pune," a Twitter user wrote.
"The Un-parallel love for #Vaishali in #Pune. Ladies and Gentlemen, watch this and learn everything right in this video. The Q mgt. the social distance. The must-have mask," wrote another Twitter user.
With over 60 years of being in the business, Vaishali has become a landmark in Pune. It is one of most respected and well-loved places in the city. Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have also made a visit here. Popular food options include Mysore Masala Dosa, Idli, Upma, Bhel Puri, and Sandwich.
Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday evening said that 271 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the city and the total COVID-19 cases in the city were 6,472.
