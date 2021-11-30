Watch | COVID-19: Medical check-up centres set up at Mumbai International Airport amid Omicron variant threat

Amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, medical check-up centres have been set up at the Mumbai International Airport for passengers arriving in the city.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday revealed that since November 10, around 1,000 travellers from South Africa have landed in Mumbai.

“We’ve got information on the people who have arrived, thus far. Those who are in Mumbai are being contacted and the BMC is inquiring about their health status. Arrangements are being made for institutional isolation," he said.

Aaditya had raised concerns over the threat posed by the Omicron variant and reiterated that the BMC has been actively contacting and inquiring after passengers who have arrived in the city since November 10. It has also been contacting and inquiring about arrivals in the city from other countries too.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on November 29, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,62,713.

269 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,41,769. Now, there are 2059 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,334 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:28 PM IST