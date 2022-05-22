Watch: CNG pump employee thrashed by youths in Pune

A CNG pump employee was thrashed by a group of youths in Narhe area, after an argument broke out over traffic congestion at the pump.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am on Saturday at Yuvansh Gas Station in Narhe.

The Yuvansh Gas station is crowded on a daily basis. After the youth (accused) questioned the employee about the traffic snarls at the pump, an argument broke out between the two two parties, following which he called a group of eight to ten young men, who thrashed the employee.

The CNG retail selling price was revised upward from midnight of May 20 in Pune. The retail price is now Rs 80 per kg.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:49 AM IST