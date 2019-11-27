Watch: Car destroyed after fire breaks out in cafe in Navi Mumbai

On Tuesday, a major fire broke out in a cafe located in Digha, Navi Mumbai. According to reports, the fire broke out in the morning at around 9 am.
The cafe also housed an unauthorised hookah parlour. No casualties were reported in the incident, but a car was destroyed after catching fire. Reports have suggested that the fire broke out due short circuit.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)