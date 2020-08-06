Watch: Anand Mahindra shares 'palm tree’s Tandava' as heavy rains lash Mumbai

A day after heavy showers pounded Mumbai and neighbouring areas, the rain intensity reduced on Thursday morning and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to gradual resumption of rain and road transport services.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the 'most dramatic' video of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The video which is being widely circulated on social media shows swaying from side to side due to strong winds amid heavy rainfall in the island city.
"Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger," he wrote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour in the region.
"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," IMD said in a tweet.
