WATCH: 4 Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth ₹1.8 Cr, Nearly ₹2 Lakh Cash, Shoot At Shopowner, Kin In Kolhapur

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Friday afternoon, Katyayani Jewelers in Balinga village, Kolhapur, fell victim to an armed robbery. Four perpetrators, riding on two motorcycles, stormed into the shop, unleashing gunfire and terror. The robbers managed to escape with gold jewellery worth Rs 1.8 crore and a sum of Rs 1.5 lakhs in cash. The audacity of the crime has sparked widespread panic among Sarafi shopkeepers, and three individuals sustained injuries during the violent altercation.

At approximately 2 pm, Katyayani Jewelers, located on the Kolhapur-Gaganbavda Main road, was targeted by four armed robbers. The criminals swiftly entered the premises on two motorcycles and immediately subjected the shop owner, Ramesh Mali, to a brutal assault with a firearm.

Additionally, the shop's gardener suffered injuries, andowner's relative Jitu Moryaji Mali was shot during the confrontation. Tragically, a thirteen-year-old boy named Piyush was also caught in the crossfire and sustained injuries. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Karveer police station, concerning this alarming incident.

A video of the incident that happened on Friday is going viral on social media which shows the thieves entering the store, having a skirmish with the owner and his kin that was present and are later seen leaving with a giant bag full of gold and cash.

The robbers wasted no time in their mission, firing shots for a mere ten to fifteen minutes before seizing whatever gold they could lay their hands on. Subsequently, they made their way towards the key exit points. Courageous citizens attempted to thwart their escape, but the criminals responded with gunfire, deterring any further pursuit. As a result, the robbers successfully fled the scene.

Just four days prior to this incident, another audacious armed robbery occurred at Reliance Jewels in Sangli, where jewelry worth more than ten crores was looted. Regrettably, the perpetrators of that crime remain at large.