'Was Sitting In Restaurant With My Family': Maha BJP Chief Bawankule Clarifies After Row Over 'Casino' Picture From Macau; Raut Hits Back

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in hot water after a picture of him from a 'casino' in Macau surfaced on social media, clarified on Monday that the picture was taken by an unknown individual when he was sitting in a restaurant with his family after dinner.

Was sitting in restaurant, not casino: Bawankule

Taking to social media site X, Bawankule shared the pictures of his family with him on the trip. The BJP leader wrote, "This is the complex of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. That photo was taken by someone when I was sitting in the restaurant with my family after dinner."

यह उस होटल का परिसर है जहां मैं मकाऊ में अपने परिवार के साथ रुका था। होटल में रेस्तराँ और कैसीनो ग्राऊंड फ्लोर पर है! वह फोटो किसी ने तब ली थी जब मैं रात के खाने के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ रेस्तराँ में बैठा था। pic.twitter.com/v3mMRl1t2D — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 20, 2023

Raut claims Bawankule lost Rs 3.5 lakh in gambling

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut shared a picture of Bawankule, claiming that he was gambling at a casino in Macau. Sanjay Raut took to his official social media account on X and shared the picture, claiming that it was Bawankule sitting inside a casino. Sanjay Raut also claimed that the leader lost Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino in a single night.

Raut hits back after Bawankule's clarification

After Bawankule issued clarification of being on a family trip to Macau, Raut once again hit back at the BJP leader, asking if the Chinese peeple sitting next to him on the table is also his family.

"If you have never gambled in your life then what exactly were you doing there? Is there a Maruti Stotra on the table? The more you disclose, the more you will be deceived! Isn't the spectacle enough?" Raut said.

