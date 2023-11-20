'₹3.5 cr Blown..': Sanjay Raut Shares Alleged Pic Of Maha BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Gambling In Macau Casino

Sanjay Raut Shares Alleged Pic Of Maha BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Gambling In Macau Casino | Twitter

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut on Monday allegedly shared a picture of the President of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MLC from Nagpur Chandrashekhar Bawankule claiming that he was gambling at a casino in Macau. Sanjay Raut took to his official social media account and shared a pic and claimed that it was Bawankule while sitting inside a casino. Sanjay Raut also claimed that the leader lost Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino in a single night.

Maharashtra dealing with issue of Maratha reservation

Sanjay Raut claimed that the photo has been taken while the leader was gambling inside a casino in Macau. He said that Maharashtra is facing the fire of the Maratha reservation and the leader is busy gambling at the casino in Macau. Sanjay Raut also asked the users to zoom the photo and confirm whether the person who is seen gambling in the pic is Chandrashekhar Bawankule or not.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule issues clarification

Chandrashekhar Bawankule replying to Sanjay Raut's allegations said, "This is the area of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. This is a photo someone took while I was sitting in a restaurant with my family after dinner." Sanjay Raut also replied to his clarification and said that the Chinese people standing beside you is your family.

Sanjay Raut further said, "If you have never gambled in your life then what exactly were you doing there? Is there a Maruti Stotra on the table? The more you disclose, the more you will be deceived! Isn't the spectacle enough?"

Blew off around Rs 3.50 crore while gambling

He further claimed that the photo was taken on Sunday (November 19) at midnight and that it was taken at the Veneshine Casino in Macau. He also claimed that the eyewitnesses said that the leader blew off around Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino. He also said, "Being a Hindu, if Mahashay Dyut plays, where is the problem?"

Sanjay Raut's tweet

Sanjay Raut tweeted in Marathi, "Maharashtra is on fire... And this gentleman is gambling in a casino in Macau. Try zooming the photo...are they the same? Picture is still pending".

Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad

Earlier, on ICC Cricket World Cup final being organised in Ahmedabad, Sanjay Raut said that BJP will not spare even cricket in pursuit of politics.

He told PTI, "The World Cup (final) is happening in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Mumbai was the Mecca of cricket. All such events were organised in Delhi, Mumbai or at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Entire cricket was moved from Mumbai to Ahmedabad because they (BJP) want to a do political event."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)