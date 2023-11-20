 IND vs AUS, CWC World Cup Final: '..India Could Have Won If The Match Was In Wankhede,' Sanjay Raut In Veiled Dig At PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIND vs AUS, CWC World Cup Final: '..India Could Have Won If The Match Was In Wankhede,' Sanjay Raut In Veiled Dig At PM Modi

IND vs AUS, CWC World Cup Final: '..India Could Have Won If The Match Was In Wankhede,' Sanjay Raut In Veiled Dig At PM Modi

Sanjay Raut earlier on Sunday claimed that cricket had been moved from Mumbai, which was the nation's traditional powerhouse in the game, to Ahmedabad in Gujarat as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to hold a 'political event'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
IND vs AUS, CWC World Cup Final: '..India Could Have Won If The Match Was In Wankhede,' Sanjay Raut In Veiled Dig At PM Modi |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a veiled dig at PM Modi after the heartbreaking loss of Team India in the 2023 World Cup Final on Sunday (November 19). While speaking to the media on Monday, Raut's remarks implied that if the match had taken place in Mumbai's Wankhede instead of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India would've won the World Cup trophy. However, Raut played safe and attributed these words to 'some people.'

"Our team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma played really well and won 10 games. However, we lost the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Some people say that we would have won if the match had happened at Wankhede Stadium. I can't comment about it, though," said Sanjay Raut.

Raut Alleged Politics In Cricket

Raut earlier on Sunday claimed that cricket had been moved from Mumbai, which was the nation's traditional powerhouse in the game, to Ahmedabad in Gujarat as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to hold a 'political event'.

"The World Cup (final) is happening in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Mumbai was the Mecca of cricket. All such events were organised in Delhi, Mumbai or at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Entire cricket was moved from Mumbai to Ahmedabad because they (BJP) want to a do political event," Raut claimed. In its pursuit of political gains, the BJP will not spare even cricket, Raut alleged.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1.32 lakh, hosted the final of the World Cup between India and Australia yesterday.

About India's Heartbreaking Loss

Chasing a below-par score of 241 for victory, Australia rode on 137 from opener Travis Head and an unbeaten 58 from Marnus Labuschagne to reach the target in 43 overs to silence the 1.3 lakh spectators present in the venue, just like Pat Cummins had said before the final.

Head got great support from Labuschagne at the other end as the duo stitched a192-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take Australia to victory in their 8th World Cup final.

Read Also
'We Should Be Might Proud Of This Indian Team': Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Rohit Sharma & Co After World...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Koparkhairane Man Loses Life Savings Worth ₹23 L After Falling Prey To Online...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Koparkhairane Man Loses Life Savings Worth ₹23 L After Falling Prey To Online...

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Youth In 2019 Rape Case After Dispute Over Victim's Age

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Youth In 2019 Rape Case After Dispute Over Victim's Age

IND vs AUS, CWC World Cup Final: '..India Could Have Won If The Match Was In Wankhede,' Sanjay Raut...

IND vs AUS, CWC World Cup Final: '..India Could Have Won If The Match Was In Wankhede,' Sanjay Raut...

Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Improves From 144 To 109, Stays In Moderate Category; IMD Predicts...

Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Improves From 144 To 109, Stays In Moderate Category; IMD Predicts...

Maharashtra: Government Initiates Arms Training For License Applicants; Police To Provide 3-Day...

Maharashtra: Government Initiates Arms Training For License Applicants; Police To Provide 3-Day...