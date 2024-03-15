Warship Sketches Leak: Maharashtra ATS Uncovers Suspicious Transaction From Delhi Bank Account

25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents |

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) found a suspicious transaction involving the arrested suspect, Kalpesh Baikar, and a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). The money was transferred to Baikar's bank account by an individual from Delhi. Baikar is accused of compromising national security by disclosing detailed sketches of 25 warships and submarines, including INS Udaygiri.

Details of case

According to ATS sources, a Pakistani intelligence operative(PIO), who identified herself as Sonali Sharma, honey-trapped Baikar, allegedly transferred Rs 2000 to Baikar's bank account on his 29th birthday for him to purchase a gift of his choice, which he later withdrew.According to the sources Baikar expressed a desire to meet sonali Sharma on his birthday, considering it a gift. However, Sharma the PIO agent assured him that they would meet soon and sent the money as a token of her affection. Baikar, anticipating a meeting as a romantic gesture, withdrew the money, unaware of Sharma's true identity and nefarious intentions.

ATS officials have disclosed that The UPI transaction of Rs 2000 to Baikar's SBI account in Alibag was made from an account belonging to Kripal Singh, a resident of Delhi. Interestingly, Singh's account, previously dormant, became active on June 18, 2022, solely for this transaction. ATS suspects that fake documents and photos were used to create Singh's account, which dates back several years.The ongoing scrutiny of this transaction has already identified three other accounts that received transfers from Singh's deceptive account.

More findings of the investigation

The three other accounts, as well as Singh's account, are currently under ATS scrutiny.

According to ATS sources, Baikar was in touch with PIO agent Sonali Sharma between November 2021 to May 2023. ATS recovered a keypad mobile phone during the search of Baikar's house and is currently using Google Takeout to extract the data stored in his Google account, such as Drive or Mail.

ATS informed the court that currently ATS is trying to obtain details of Subscriber Detail record (SDR) to know the exact locations of the PIO agents currently operating from Pakistan and trying to identify the lady who appeared in conversation with Baikar on a video call.

Baikar fell into a honey trap laid by a Pakistani agent after disclosing that he was employed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders limited, a facility specializing in the repair and maintenance of defense warships. As phones are not allowed inside the workplace due to regulations, Baikar prepared sketches. He then shared these materials with the PIO via Facebook and WhatsApp, informed sources.