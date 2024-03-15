 Mumbai: 25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents; Fisherman’s Mobile Number Used For Honeytrap
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents; Fisherman’s Mobile Number Used For Honeytrap

Mumbai: 25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents; Fisherman’s Mobile Number Used For Honeytrap

The ATS sought custody of the accused on the ground that they need more time to investigate all the sketches.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was granted a five-day extension of custody for Kalpesh Baikar, the accused who allegedly compromised with national security by sharing 25 sketches detailing warships, submarines, including INS Udaigiri, with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs), which were brought for repair and upgradation at Mazgaon Dockyard.The ATS has been granted custody of the accused till March 19.

The ATS sought custody of the accused on the ground that they need more time to investigate all the sketches. “We have sent all the sketches to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and asked which one sketches are sensitive and threat to the nation,” stated ATS before the court. They further added that they would require the accused to investigate as he had shared all these sketches.

All the sketches shared by the accused had minute details like the length, number of turns and the missile positions among others. Sharing the progress of investigation before the Court ATS revealed that Baikar was in contact with a fictitious person named Sonali Sharma, who was actually a Pakistan-based Intelligence Operative (PIO), through Facebook and WhatsApp chats.

ATS informed the court upon that verifying the mobile number used by the PIO agent posing as Sonali Sharma for chats with Baikar, it found that the number was registered in Gujarat. This led the ATS team to Gujarat, where the agency found that the number belonged to a fisherman. However, he had not used it for the past several years.

“Around six-seven years ago, The fisherman was arrested by Pakistani security forces during a deep-sea fishing expedition and was then sent to a Pakistani jail. His phone and other belongings were confiscated by Pakistani security forces. After serving three and a half years in jail, he was released and returned to India. However, the Pakistani forces did not return his mobile phone, SIM card, and other seized belongings.

Read Also
Mumbai Dockyard Employee Arrested For Leaking INS Udaygiri’s Deck, Submarine & Warship Details To...
article-image

According to ATS that number was used to Honeytrap and extract details of warships, submarines from arrested accused kalpesh baikar. According to ATS Kalpesh Baikar, a resident of Alibaug taluka in Raigad had also voice and video calls with Saloni Sharma, there were two audio and video calls on WhatsApp. In the video calls, Baikar saw a girl. The ATS stated before the court that it is necessary to investigate all these and additional custody would be required

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents; Fisherman’s Mobile Number Used...

Mumbai: 25 Sketches Of Warships & Submarines Leaked To Pak Agents; Fisherman’s Mobile Number Used...

Maharashtra To Purchase Land In Kashmir For Tourist 'Bhawan'; 1st Indian State To Do So

Maharashtra To Purchase Land In Kashmir For Tourist 'Bhawan'; 1st Indian State To Do So

Mumbai: BMC Cracks Whip On 142 Property Tax Defaulters; Releases List Of Top 10 Non-Payers

Mumbai: BMC Cracks Whip On 142 Property Tax Defaulters; Releases List Of Top 10 Non-Payers

VIDEO: Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over 3.70 Kgs Gold Worth ₹1.97 Crore In 9 Cases

VIDEO: Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over 3.70 Kgs Gold Worth ₹1.97 Crore In 9 Cases

Mumbai: Court Refuses To De-Freeze Nawab Malik’s Son-In-Law Sameer Khan’s Bank Account

Mumbai: Court Refuses To De-Freeze Nawab Malik’s Son-In-Law Sameer Khan’s Bank Account