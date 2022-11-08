'Warhadi Wajantri' cast visits the FPJ office

Vijay Patkar. Pandharinath Kamble, Jaywant Wadkar, and Anandar Akrekar at FPJ office in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: The cast of 'Warhadi Wajantri', including famous comedian and director Vijay Patkar, Pandharinath Kamble, Jaywant Wadkar, and Anandar Akrekar, visited the office of the Free Press Journal on Tuesday to promote the Marathi flick. During a tell-all session, they elaborated on the interesting incidents during the shoot.

The movie has a vast cast of 21 famous comedy actors, including the popular Makrand Anaspure. The flick has the last on-screen appearance of the late Reema Lagu. All the actors got emotional while speaking about their experience working with her.