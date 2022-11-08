e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Warhadi Wajantri' cast visits the FPJ office

'Warhadi Wajantri' cast visits the FPJ office

The flick has the last on-screen appearance of the late Reema Lagu. Speaking on working experience with her, the actors got emotional.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Patkar. Pandharinath Kamble, Jaywant Wadkar, and Anandar Akrekar at FPJ office in Mumbai. |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The cast of 'Warhadi Wajantri', including famous comedian and director Vijay Patkar, Pandharinath Kamble, Jaywant Wadkar, and Anandar Akrekar, visited the office of the Free Press Journal on Tuesday to promote the Marathi flick. During a tell-all session, they elaborated on the interesting incidents during the shoot.

The movie has a vast cast of 21 famous comedy actors, including the popular Makrand Anaspure. The flick has the last on-screen appearance of the late Reema Lagu. All the actors got emotional while speaking about their experience working with her.

Read Also
Tejasswi Prakash to make her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re; says 'Regional cinema...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Warhadi Wajantri' cast visits the FPJ office

'Warhadi Wajantri' cast visits the FPJ office

Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic

Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic

Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh in Vashi

Kerala Tourism plans it big to woo visitors this winter season

Kerala Tourism plans it big to woo visitors this winter season

Mumbai: Supriya Sule reacts to Abdul Sattar's alleged comment against her

Mumbai: Supriya Sule reacts to Abdul Sattar's alleged comment against her