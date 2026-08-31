'War-Footing' Action Needed To Make Mumbai Clean & Healthy, Bombay HC Tells BMC, Citizens | Representational Image

Mumbai: Steps to make Mumbai cleaner and healthier must be taken “on war-footing” by both the civic administration and citizens, the Bombay High Court has said, stressing that “it is never too late” to change the city’s waste-management practices.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, in an order passed on August 27, maintained cleanliness was not the sole responsibility of the civic body and that citizens were “equal stakeholders” in achieving the goal of a clean and hygienic city. The detailed order copy was made available on Saturday late night.

“Maintaining public hygiene is a collective duty of ‘we the citizens’ by aiding the municipal machinery,” it said.

The observations came after the BMC submitted an affidavit detailing the measures undertaken following the court’s July 15 directions on garbage dumping, public hygiene and waste management.

The court noted that the Municipal Commissioner had taken a proactive stand and that the steps were aimed at curbing the “menace of garbage dumping” on streets. It said such “pragmatic and positive actions” were necessary for a city of Mumbai’s international reputation.

The BMC affidavit, filed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, stated that ward-level officers had begun enforcing the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2025, with fines being imposed on offenders. Anti-littering drives, inspections and enforcement actions are also being carried out across wards.

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CCTVs have been installed at identified Garbage Vulnerable Points to monitor illegal dumping, while ward staff have been tasked with taking action against violators. The civic body has also introduced a three-shift waste collection system across wards.

The court further noted that reckless dumping creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, rodents and stray animals and can increase the spread of diseases. It said protecting public health and the environment required participation from the entire community.

Concluding the order, the bench said, “it is never too late” and expressed hope that the BMC’s efforts would turn “Clean Mumbai, Green Mumbai” from a paper slogan into a reality.

The bench told BMC counsel Anil Sakhare that it appreciated the proactive steps taken by the BMC to curb garbage dumping and improve public hygiene.

During the hearing on August 27, the court had remarked that the BMC should have a clear alternative for Kanjurmarg dumping site and should not be left without a plan if the court ultimately directs it to stop using it.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Kannamwar Nagar CHS Association Ltd, raising concerns over persistent foul odour, toxic gas emissions, pollution and alleged health hazards faced by residents living near the dumping ground.

In May 2025, while hearing a PIL by NGO Vanashakti, the HC had restored the protected forest status of 119.91 hectares of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, holding that the State’s 2009 notification de-notifying the land was invalid. The BMC was permitted to use the site for three months to identify an alternative. The civic body challenged the order before the Supreme Court, which stayed the HC’s directions. Hence, the civic body continues to use the site.

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