69 Maharashtra Citizens Cross Into Nepal From China Border, Expected to Reach Mumbai By August 31 | X - aprajitanefes

Mumbai: As many as 69 citizens from Maharashtra, who were stranded amid the disaster in Nepal and adjoining areas, crossed the China-Nepal border through the Kodari Immigration Centre late Saturday evening and entered Nepal. According to the state government, they are expected to reach Mumbai by August 31.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has registered information about 404 Maharashtra citizens affected by the disaster. Of these, 262 tourists from the state were still stranded in Nepal or China. With the safe evacuation of the latest group of 69 citizens, the state has so far facilitated the return of 142 people.

The evacuation efforts are being carried out under the active follow-up of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the guidance of Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan. The SEOC is coordinating efforts to provide assistance and facilitate the safe return of Maharashtra residents and tourists stranded in disaster-hit areas.

Following the floods in Nepal, the SEOC has been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) control room and sharing information about Maharashtra residents and tourists who had travelled to affected areas of Nepal, Tibet and China. Based on the information received, rescue teams are being deployed at various affected locations to trace and assist stranded citizens.

Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department Vinita Ved Singal and Director Bhalchandra Chavan are closely monitoring the ongoing operations.

The state administration is continuously verifying information about stranded citizens through district-level authorities and maintaining regular coordination with travel agencies and the families of affected persons. A 24x7 response mechanism has also been activated through the helpline.

An Integrated Control Room is coordinating with the Emergency Response Control Room in New Delhi, the MEA control room and Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, ensuring that updated information about stranded citizens is shared with the concerned authorities.

The state government has also developed a web-based link to collect information about citizens stranded in Nepal, Tibet and China. The link has been shared with all district administrations and publicised through various media platforms. Information received through the link is being compiled and verified by the SEOC.

The state authorities said coordination with both Central and state government agencies, district administrations, travel agencies and relatives would continue round the clock until all stranded Maharashtra citizens are safely brought back.

Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre helpline: 1070.

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