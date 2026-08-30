Nepal Flash Floods: Manisha Koirala Urges India & China To Unite With Nepal, Says 'We Are Facing The Brunt Of Global Warming'

Actress Manisha Koirala has called for collective efforts from India, China and Nepal as the country continues to deal with the impact of flash floods . The actress made the appeal while speaking at a special solidarity event, ‘In Solidarity with Nepal’, led by spiritual leader Sadhguru, on Sunday (August 30).

Manisha pointed to global warming as one of the factors that needs urgent attention. She urged neighbouring countries to work together to deal with the growing threat of climate-related calamities.

In a video shared by ANI, the actress said, "We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human beings, our great neighbors, China, India, Nepal, somehow join hands in this and do something collectively. We are so linked with each other. And to try and avoid something like this. I hope and pray. Without making sense of this disastrous moment, we become better people. We help others just like we'll help our own."

She also urged people to support those affected by the floods. Manisha also made an appeal to the international community, asking people to continue showing their support for Nepal.

She added, "Other than this, I want to request all the international communities... I pray that your love and support continue. We, as a nation, need people to come to our country. We don't want to be known as 'Oh, this country is full of disasters'. We need you all to travel. Yes, there's a calamity in Tibet and Nepal border. But tourism is a breath."

#WATCH | Nepal flash floods | Kathmandu: Speaking at the special solidarity event 'In Solidarity with Nepal', led by spiritual leader Sadhguru, Actress Manisha Koirala says, "...We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human… pic.twitter.com/QKU8unlHeN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

For those unversed, Manisha was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, and comes from a prominent Nepali political family.

Nepal flash floods

Manisha's comments came at a time when Nepal has been facing the consequences of severe flooding.

The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal climbed to 781 on Sunday, as rescue teams continued to recover bodies from affected areas. More than 2,500 people remain missing, officials said.

The search and rescue operation entered its fifth day on Sunday.

The disaster struck on August 26 after an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border unleashed a massive torrent of water, mud and debris downstream. The floods swept through parts of northern and central Nepal, destroying towns and villages, damaging key infrastructure and washing away hydropower facilities.