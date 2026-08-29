Heartwarming VIDEO: 2 Golden Retrievers Bravely Swim Across Border Amid Tragic Nepal Flash Floods, Rescued By UP Villagers | VIDEO

Instagram/@shahzad___4u

Maharajganj: Devastating visuals from Nepal continue to emerge on social media as the country grapples with one of its worst-ever natural calamities. Flash floods that struck on Wednesday have left more than 626 people dead and over 2,000 missing, causing widespread destruction across several areas.

Amid the grim reports of loss of life and property, a heartwarming story of hope has emerged. An Instagram user has claimed that two Golden Retriever dogs swam through the floodwaters in Nepal and eventually reached a village in Uttar Pradesh’s border district of Maharajganj. The man has urged people to widely share the video so it reaches the dogs’ owner and helps reunite them with their family.

The man said one of the dogs had an injured eye and appeared friendly, leading him to believe that it was a pet. He also claimed that the dogs had swum through the river before reaching the village, where some villagers took them into their homes.

The video, posted by Instagram user “Shahzad Ahmad”, has garnered more than 1 million views on the platform.

Another video posted on his profile shows villagers gathered around to see the dogs, while the animals bark relentlessly. Shahzad can be heard asking the villagers to bring food for the canines.