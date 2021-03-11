'Wait is over': Gutted in fire, Mumbai's iconic Kitab Khana to re-open today

From today onwards, bibliophiles can visit the South Mumbai store anytime between 11:30 am to 5 pm. However, the Kitab Khana management has appealed to visitors to follow guidelines that are in place due to COVID-19.

It has also stated that only 10 people will be permitted inside the store, at any given point in time.

Owned by industrialist Samir Somaiya, the shop was established a decade ago with an aim of providing a good ambience to encourage good reading habits among people. This year the store turned ten.

A fire had broken out at the iconic book store in December last year. The fire was labelled as Level 2 (L2).

Although no casualty was reported from the spot, fire officials had predicted loss of property worth Rs 1 crore.

"Stock of books worth crores of Rupees got gutted in the fire, also the water used to douse the fire had caused further damage," the official had stated.