'Wait is over': Gutted in fire, Mumbai's iconic Kitab Khana to re-open today

Mumbai's iconic bookstore Kitab Khana, which was gutted in a massive fire in December 2020, is reopening today.
Taking to Twitter yesterday, the Kitab Khana administration wrote, "The wait is finally over. We can’t wait to see all of you tomorrow as we reopen our doors, after what seems like an eternity. See you in the morning. In case, you can’t make it, tune in to our #instalive as we share a glimpse of your favourite bookstore!"
From today onwards, bibliophiles can visit the South Mumbai store anytime between 11:30 am to 5 pm. However, the Kitab Khana management has appealed to visitors to follow guidelines that are in place due to COVID-19.
It has also stated that only 10 people will be permitted inside the store, at any given point in time.
Owned by industrialist Samir Somaiya, the shop was established a decade ago with an aim of providing a good ambience to encourage good reading habits among people. This year the store turned ten.
A fire had broken out at the iconic book store in December last year. The fire was labelled as Level 2 (L2).
Although no casualty was reported from the spot, fire officials had predicted loss of property worth Rs 1 crore.
"Stock of books worth crores of Rupees got gutted in the fire, also the water used to douse the fire had caused further damage," the official had stated.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)